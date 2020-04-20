Athens County has not seen an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 for more than three weeks. As of today, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital has reported that it completed a total of 290 tests for COVID-19. There have only been three positive cases to date in Athens County. Access to testing for those who need it is not an issue in Athens County. If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms and are preparing to see a doctor, call your physician’s office, urgent care, or emergency department before arriving for care. Let them know that you believe you are experiencing symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. Your doctor can determine if you need to be tested.

Face coverings will become a common accessory in the days ahead to continue to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, masks should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape. It is important to remember to wash hands before and after wearing a mask. Masks should be washed often depending on how often they are used. Masks are not recommended for children under 2. For more information about how to use or make a homemade mask, visit the CDC website.

Use trusted sources. The potential for misinformation and rumors during times of high-profile global events/public health threats is high. Verify information before sharing.

The Ohio Department of Health call center is open for specific questions about COVID-19, 1-833-4 ASK-ODH (1- 833-427-5634). The Ohio Department of Health updates the state’s numbers every day at 2:00 pm. For Athens specific questions regarding COVID-19, contact the Athens City-County Health Department at 740-592-4431. For the most recent information regarding COVID-19, visit the Athens City-County Health Department website www.athenspublichealth.org and Facebook page, twitter@acchd_oh, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, www.cdc.gov, and the Ohio Department of Health Coronavirus page, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.