The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) confirms that there are three new cases of COVID-19. Wirt County has a new positive bringing the total to three cases. Two are in Wood County bringing that total to 33. Roane County has three confirmed cases. Pleasants remains at two. Calhoun and Ritchie Counties have not had any reported positive COVID-19 cases.

There has been some confusion about cases identified in the counties. Regardless of where the person is tested, hospitalized, or works, the positive case is recorded by place of residency. All test results, negative and positive, are supposed to be reported to the health department in the county that the person claims residence.

If you want information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

STAY AT HOME, KEEP APART, LIMIT YOUR EXPOSURE AND WHO MIGHT BE EXPOSED TO YOU, PLEASE WEAR A MASK WHEN OUT IN PUBLIC.