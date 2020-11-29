The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department reports that a Wood County resident and a Ritchie County resident died due to COVID complications. MOVHD would like to extend our regrets to the families. Ritchie County has now had three deaths attributed to COVID-19 and Wood County has a total of 16 individuals.

MOVHD is continuing to offer free testing events for the week of November 30.

Wood County:

Monday, November 30: Mineral Wells Elementary, 12 noon to 3 pm

Tuesday, December 1: South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 12 noon to 3 pm

Wirt County

Monday, November 30: MOVHD Office, Elizabeth, 1 pm to 4 pm

Wednesday, December 2: Wirt County Primary Center, 10 am to 2 pm

Ritchie County

Tuesday, December 1: Ellenboro Fire Department, 11 am to 3 pm

To speed the process, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department encourages individuals to pre-register at: www.ipsumcovidresults.com.