There are two additional COVID-19 cases in the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) region. One is in Wood county which has a total of 36 cases. Roane county now has a total of four cases. Pleasants county and Wirt county remain unchanged with 2 and 3 cases each. Neither Ritchie nor Calhoun counties have any reported positive case to date.

As cases start to decrease, people are asking when will the state get back to normal. In the WV COVID-19 press conference today, Governor Justice laid out his plan for re-opening the state’s businesses. He gave a timeline which only begins if West Virginia maintains a statewide cumulative percent of positive test results below three percent for three consecutive days. Read more about the timeline for West Virginia Strong – the Comeback at:

https://coronavirus.wvgovstatus.com/WV_Strong_The_Comeback.pdf

If you want information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

STAY AT HOME, KEEP APART, LIMIT YOUR EXPOSURE AND WHO MIGHT BE EXPOSED TO YOU, PLEASE WEAR A MASK WHEN OUT IN PUBLIC.