Every First Friday in downtown Marietta, Marietta Main Street hosts themed shopping nights and fun activities for families to enjoy in the heart of the city. February’s First Friday invites locals and tourists alike to “treat themselves” to late night shopping, drink specials, great food from local restaurants, and kid-friendly activities on the lawn of the Armory.

“February is the month of love and we’re asking folks to uplift love for our downtown by supporting local, small businesses. First Friday events are the perfect excuse for a night out on the town, regardless of the weather” said Cristie Thomas, Executive Director of Marietta Main Street.

It is easy to go to the box stores and hurry home when it is cold and dark. First Friday gives you an excuse to support your neighbor’s small business and delight a small-town Friday night date. Jocelyn Adelsperger, Jeremiah’s Coffee House

Jocelyn Adelsperger of Jeremiah’s Coffee House shared that First Friday events mean laughter and silliness in the shop all day long.

“Everyone loves getting into the spirit of it all! It makes for a very long day, but we love seeing all our customers and it’s like the whole town comes alive together!. These events are critical especially in the winter! It reminds people to come and see all the new, unique and amazing things the local shops have to offer. It is easy to go to the box stores and hurry home when it is cold and dark. First Friday gives you an excuse to support your neighbor’s small business and delight a small-town Friday night date,” said Adelsperger.

In addition to Jeremiah’s Coffee House, other participating restaurants include 740 Social, The Galley, and Over the Moon Pub & Pizza, offering drink specials like Love Potion ($3.50 at Over the Moon) and Love Martini ($6 at The Galley), and special appetizers like housemade Yukon gold potato chips dipped in dark chocolate (740 Social).

Downtown retailers will be open late until 9 p.m. with in-store special events, sales, and gifts for shoppers. Visitors can enjoy special shopping events at American Flags & Poles, Andy’s Toy Chest, Gold Line Jewelers, Hive Alive, Just A Jar Design Press, Marietta Adventure Company, Sugar Maple Boutique, Teri Ann’s, Threadz Boutique, and Wit & Whimzy.

We think it’s a traffic way to encourage family involvement and we just love being out and able to see our neighbors and friends! Stacy DeCicco, United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley

Along with late-night shopping thanks to small businesses open until 9 p.m., families are invited to bring their kiddos to the Armory for fun, themed activities thanks to Artsbridge, who will offer special Valentine crafts, and the United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley, who will have music and “take care of me” bags for kiddos with make & take Valentine’s Craft Kits, mindfulness cue cards, make & take coping wheel for navigating stress, scented hand scrub & more.

“We love being a part of the energy that surrounds a First Friday,” said Stacy DeCicco, Executive Director of the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Kid Central to the monthly celebration. We think it’s a traffic way to encourage family involvement and we just love being out and able to see our neighbors and friends!” said DeCicco.

Other special events happening during First Friday include a “Reflections of 2020” art show at Riverside Artists Gallery with over 25 works of 2D, 3D and digital art with reflection statements sharing the feelings, thoughts, events and stories of Riverside and community artists. Plus, Rockstar Wellness is treating our community to an evening of free 25-minute fitness classes from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marietta Main Street is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to downtown revitalization using community and economic development and historic preservation strategies. Featured events and programs include First Fridays, Build Up Marietta building and business improvement grant program, downtown beautification, public art, Main Street West, small business support, Hometown Holidays, and more. Learn more at www.mariettamainstreet.org.

