Ohio officials are developing strategies to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the concerns and uncertainties it brings, but they cannot flatten the curve on their own.Every Ohioan has a part to play in helping to save lives. For many, this will mean staying at home. For others it will mean taking care of the most vulnerable among us or providing healthcare, food, education, information, or the things we need to stay safe at home.

We are all in this together, Ohio.

If you are interested in helping your fellow Ohioans, please email together@governor.ohio.gov with the following:

Your Name

Contact Information

How You are Interested in Helping

For information on ways officials have addressed the pandemic, click here.

For additional information on financial resources being made available through state or federal programs, click here.

Some examples of Ohioans stepping up:

Dozens of schools that provide career-tech education have donated thousands of items, from cleaning supplies to masks to gowns. School nurses are collecting and donating similar items from schools where they serve.



Colleges and universities have donated supplies from healthcare-related programs.



People working in other industries, including construction, are donating protection supplies that can be used in the healthcare field.



The United Way of Central Ohio COVID-19 Community Response Fund is helping to shore up food pantries, emergency relief programs, and other community resources.



Members serving in the Ohio National Guard are helping to distribute food and supplies from banks and similar organizations.



Businesses are stepping to help elected officials explore new ways to help workers and the economy.



Businesses that can afford it are keeping people employed and rewarding essential workers with extra pay and perks.



Restaurants are implementing new delivery options or cutting delivery fees.



Workplaces are keeping sites clean, screening workers for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive, and using creative ways to keep people 6 feet apart, as is advised as a way to decrease the spread of COVID-19.



Hospitals are collaborating to preserve essential supplies, advise public health, and find new ways to care for patients and keep them safe, such outdoor testing sites.



Internet service providers and other utilities are refraining from terminating services, waiving late payment fees, and offering new ways for people to connect.



Healthcare providers and their patients have postponed countless medical procedures to preserve medical and safety supplies.



Many banks and credit unions are offering loan payment deferrals, fee waivers or refunds, and extending credit lines. Some are suspending foreclosures where possible. Banks also are encouraging the use of digital banking features.



Employers and employees are working together to implement work-at-home arrangements.



Educators are finding innovative ways to use distance learning and make sure students are not forgotten.



School districts are finding safe ways to continue school breakfast and lunch programs.



Ohioans across the state are staying home, forgoing paychecks, giving up vacations, coping with isolation, homeschooling their children, and balancing work and childcare in new ways, all in an effort to protect their communities.



For answers to your COVID-19 questions, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

If you or a loved one are experiencing anxiety related to the coronavirus pandemic, help is available. Call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 (1-800-846-8517 TTY); connect with a trained counselor through the Ohio Crisis Text Line by texting the keyword “4HOPE” to 741 741; or call the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services helpline at 1-877-275-6364 to find resources in your community.

Protect yourself and others from COVID-19 by taking these precautions.

Stay home

Practice Social Distancing

Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals

Wash hands often with water and soap (20 seconds or longer)

Dry hands with a clean towel or air dry your hands

Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing orsneezing

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands or after touching surfaces

Clean and disinfect “High-Touch” surfaces often

Call before visiting your doctor

Practice good hygiene habits



If you have questions regarding Coronavirus/COVID-19 please call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)

CLEAN ALL “HIGH-TOUCH” SURFACES EVERY DAY

High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables. Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them. Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions. Labels contain instructions for safe and effective use of the cleaning product including precautions you should take when applying the product,such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product.