The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) announces that three of the region’s six counties have new positive COVID-19 cases. Calhoun county has another new case for a total of two cases, after reporting its first positive case yesterday. Wood county added one new positive COVID-19 case to bring the total positive cases for the county to 49. Roane county has one new positive case. Roane now has nine confirmed cases.

Wirt county remains at 3, Pleasants county with 2, and Ritchie county has 1.

We all are anxious for this re-opening to continue, and it is only by all of us using physical distancing and wearing a mask will it continue. A recent study shows that the droplets from an infected individual can stay in the air for 14 minutes. Wearing a face mask or covering, reduces the risk of contamination. Stay vigilant with not touching your face and washing hands or sanitizing often.

Links for more information are available at www.movhd.com; www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

Please protect yourself and others. Stay safe and keep others safe.