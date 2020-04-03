Three additional positive results for COVID-19 were reported to the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department. This brings the total to eight for Wood County.

The MOVHD response team will be contacting persons who may have had close personal contact with this individual, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess, give guidance to and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. If you are a person who is identified as a close contact, you will be contacted by the health department.

As a reminder, everyone that has been tested for COVID-19 should self-quarantine until results are received to avoid taking chances of spreading the virus.

If you have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, remain at home and monitor your temperature twice a day and report any coughing, wheezing, sneezing or shortness of breath to your health care provider and inform them that you have been exposed to COVID-19. Testing must be determined by your health care provider.

Everyone should stay at home unless necessary. If you must go out, use every precaution – physical distancing of at least six feet away when standing in line for groceries and take out, washing hands with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and being aware of surfaces that may have germs.

It is important to realize that some people you may be contagious and spread the virus (COVID19) several days before they have other symptoms.

For more information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com, www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887- 4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.