Three additional positive results for COVID-19 were reported to the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department. All three cases were in Wood County. This brings the total to 78 for Wood County. No changes in the case numbers for the other counties.

Positive cases in the counties remain the same: Calhoun and Ritchie Counties – two; Pleasants County – three; Wirt County – four; and Roane County – eleven.

The MOVHD response team have or will be contacting identified persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess, give guidance to and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. If you are a person who has been identified as a close contact, you will be contacted by the health department.

As a reminder, everyone that has been tested for COVID-19 should self-quarantine until results are received to avoid taking chances of spreading the virus.

If you have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, remain at home and monitor your temperature twice a day and report any coughing, wheezing, sneezing or shortness of breath to your health care provider and inform them that you have been exposed to COVID-19. Testing must be determined by your health care provider.

For more information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com, www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887- 4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.