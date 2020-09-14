College also make Honor Roll for the second consecutive year

For the third year in a row, The Chronicle of Higher Education has recognized Marietta College as a “Great College to Work For®,” and it is the second consecutive year it has earned an Honor Roll designation – the highest rank a school can receive.

“We are extremely honored to once again earn this recognition – especially making the Honor Roll again – from The Chronicle of Higher Education in its ‘2020 Great Colleges to Work For®’ survey,” said Marietta College President Bill Ruud. “Our faculty, staff, and administrators are the backbone of this institution and the key reason why we provide a transformational education and amazing experience for our students.”

Of the 79 institutions recognized in this year’s survey, Marietta was one of only 42 on the Honor Roll. Marietta is the only Ohio college recognized in the survey. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with Marietta College included among the small universities with 500 to 2,999 students.

According to The Chronicle, the Great Colleges survey included a two-part assessment process: a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff; and an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

Marietta College won honors in 10 of the 12 categories this year (the same as last year):

Collaborative Governance

Professional/Career Development Programs

Teaching Environment

Compensation/Benefits

Facilities, Workspace and Security

Job Satisfaction

Work-Life Balance

Confidence in Senior Leadership

Respect and Appreciation

Tenure Clarity and Process

The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country. For more information and to view all current and previous recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website. ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administered the survey and analyzed the results.

“The institutions participating in the 2020 Great Colleges to Work For® program deserve special kudos for their commitment to being good stewards of institutional culture and workplace quality,” said Richard K. Boyer, Senior Consultant at ModernThink. “In the face of unprecedented uncertainty, their commitment to faculty/staff engagement never wavered. In particular, institutions recognized in this year’s program as ‘Great Colleges to Work For’ prove that it is possible to be a great workplace even in the face of disruption, uncertainty, and limited resources.”

The full results of The Chronicle’s annual survey can be viewed online.