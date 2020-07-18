For individuals interested in archaeology and history, The Castle Archaeology Field School is a must-attend, hands-on experience. Geared to high school age students and adults, participants will be excavating a real archaeology site on the grounds of The Castle, processing the recovered artifacts, and discussing what they reveal about past human activity.

According to Kyle Yoho, Education Director at The Castle, “the Archaeology Field School will begin with introductory discussions and hands-on activities regarding the goals and methods of modern archaeology.” Yoho added, “This is a great opportunity for adults and students to participate in an archaeology project lead by a professional archaeologist.”

Wes Clarke, a Registered Professional Archaeologist with 45 years of field archaeology work and research throughout the American Midwest and Southeast Asia, will be leading the Archaeology Field School. Clarke is the archaeologist on staff at The Castle. “Conducting the annual Field School at The Castle is one of my favorite activities during the year,” said Clarke. He added, “A main focus of our field experience is to relate the careful excavation and measurement techniques archaeologists use to recover the cultural information that is left in the ground.”

Clarke is leading his 16th dig at The Castle and stressed the school is for all levels of experience. “We can accommodate all levels of experience and physical ability, from the novice through people with formal training,” stated Clarke.

Participants will be issued individual tool kits including gloves, trowel, clipboard, and pencil to be used during the camp. Campers will be organized into groups of two or three and assigned to distanced outdoor excavation stations (stations a minimum of 10 feet apart). Participant groups of two crews will work with 1 staffer at each station and the camp supervisor will circulate among the stations. All tools will be sanitized at the end of each session and kept separately during camp.

Archaeology Field School will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 26 through Thursday, July 30. Friday, July 31 is reserved as a back-up day in the event of rain. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

Additional information and online registration is available at MariettaCastle.org or by contacting Kyle Yoho, Education Director (education@mariettacastle.org) at The Castle.