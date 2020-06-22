After delaying its opening to the public to protect the health and safety of staff, volunteers and visitors, The Castle Historic House Museum announced its reopening to the public today with new enhanced safety procedures in place.

According to Scott Britton, Executive Director, The Castle will be following all CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines. “Masks and touchless daily temperature checks will be required for all visitors, staff and volunteers and enhanced cleaning will take place between tours with deep cleaning conducted once a week,” stated Britton. “To help ensure public safety and prevent crowding, advanced tour reservations are required and only digital, debit, and credit card payments will be accepted at this time,” added Britton.

“We have carefully developed reopening guidelines with guidance from peer institutions across the country along with national and state health experts to ensure we will be meeting the highest public health standards while providing our visitors with and excellent experience,” commented Britton. “Throughout the initial opening, exclusive guided tours will be conducted for each individual, family or group,” added Britton. “Individuals and groups will not be mixed with unfamiliar visitors.”

Visitors are encouraged to call 740-373-4180 for date and time availabilities and can find a full list of planned events and activities on The Castle website at www.mariettacastle.org.

The Castle is a Victorian house museum that offers tours of the 1855 Gothic Revival style home, fully furnished with Victorian decor.

