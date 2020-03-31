With non-essential businesses closed to the public, our local small business community needs our support now more than ever. There are many ways you can continue to support our favorite small businesses in creative ways. If you cannot shop in person, maybe you can place an order online through a store’s e-commerce site. You can order a gift card now, to shop with later once life returns to a new normal. You can order a gift and have it mailed to a friend for a birthday or shower you would have attended under different circumstances. You can invite your friends to like their Facebook page, follow their Instagram account, or subscribe to their email list. What about leaving them a glowing review on Google, Yelp, or Facebook? A little goes a long way in making a difference – especially in these unprecedented times of great uncertainty.

To help spark some creativity, we’ve created the Support Local BINGO Card! Follow suggestions on the card for ways you can support your favorite local businesses, organizations, and neighbors while social distancing. You can share your progress with us by using the #livelovemov tag on social media. Get a BINGO or simply share your BINGO card with us and you’ll be entered to win one of six $50 gift cards to local businesses!

To get started, check out our list of locally-owned restaurants offering carryout and delivery and our list of local shops and businesses that you can order from online or pick-up curbside!

Trust us when we say every single one of these actions matters, whether it’s sharing gratitude, writing a review, sharing a post, or making a virtual purchase. Our local business owners are fellow members of this community, and each one contributes to the quality of life here in the Mid-Ohio Valley. When our small businesses win, we all win!

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook and share your completed BINGO cards with us!