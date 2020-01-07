Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville, Ohio hosts Rhonda Vincent and the Rage for a special Sunday matinee on January 12th at 3:00 pm and tickets are on sale now! Vincent’s career spans 24 albums and she has worked with everyone from Dolly Parton and George Jones to Faith Hill. She has received over 40 awards, including a Grammy in 2017 (in addition to 7 nominations over the years), and an unprecedented 8 consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. And if you add in her band The Rage they emerge as the most awarded band in Bluegrass music with over 100 awards. Her latest project “Taken” features special guests ranging from Dolly Parton to Richard Marx. Doors will open at 2:00 pm, with music starting at 3:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now at (740) 753-1924 or www.stuartsoperahouse.org.

Famously crowned as “The New Queen of Bluegrass” by the Wall Street Journal and the most decorated artist in that field, Vincent’s music incorporates savvy contemporary touches while drawing deeply from the authentic traditions of classic bluegrass, with a flawless band that can execute break-neck instrumentals to heart-wrenching ballads.

