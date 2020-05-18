Stuart’s Opera House is super excited to invite your child to join us for our Virtual Performing Arts Camp this summer. We have an action-packed program lined up this year that is sure to energize your child with a strong interest in learning and exploration. The core values of this camp are the same as in the past but this year we are intentionally virtual!

Who: Stuart’s Opera House

What: Virtual Performing Arts Camp: Theater! Music (rock bands)! Dance!

Where: Your space

When: July 6 – August 14, 2020 – Monday-Friday 9 am 12 pm EST

Fee: We are paying our teaching artists and staff, please make a donation if you can.

If your child is between the ages of 12 – 18 consider having them participate. The weekly activities for the Performing Arts Camp are Rock Music/Songwriting, Storytelling and Playwriting, and Dance/Movement. Register online at www.stuartsoperahouse.org.

Stuart’s Opera House hosts our Virtual Performing Arts Camp this summer from July 6 to August 14, 2020, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 12 pm. This camp is open to ages 12 – 18.

Please sign up as soon as possible because space is limited! For more information call (740) 753-1924, email artsed@stuartsoperahouse.org, or visit our website at www.stuartsoperahouse.org.