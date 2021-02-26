Local plastics compounder Star Plastics, Inc. and the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation have teamed up to show support for their local community once again. On Monday, Feb 22nd, they gave a grant of $1,000 to the No Hunger Food Pantry in Ravenswood, WV.

Luke Schindler, Director of Business Development for Star Plastics in Ravenswood, presented the No Hunger Food Pantry with the charitable grant check for $1,000 to assist with accomplishing the Pantry’s mission of delivering essential food aid for local citizens.

This grant was made possible by Philanthropy WV, which is a statewide association of corporate, private and public philanthropies, who granted an honorarium in Star Plastics’ name to the Hunger Fund of the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation. This grant was combined with additional funds supplied by Star Plastics owner S. Doug Ritchie in honor of Star Plastics employees, to show his appreciation for their generous help and concern for others in the community during the past difficult year.

“Philanthropy WV already knew that Star Plastics’ Doug Ritchie and his incredible employees are exemplary leaders when it comes to corporate responsibility when we recognized them with our 2020 Spirit of Philanthropy Corporate Leadership Award,” said Paul Daugherty, President and CEO of Philanthropy WV. “But their generosity in adding their own funds to the mini-grant that we supplied in their honor really showcases their outstanding leadership and impact in their Jackson County community.”

Ritchie’s additional gift multiplied the mini-grant so that five-times as much could be provided to the pantry for local hunger relief. Philanthropy WV’s Daugherty added a final comment, “We commend Star Plastics for again setting such a great example for other companies.”