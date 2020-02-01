You’re invited to shake off the frost with a day of yoga, discussion, and meditation! Energize and revitalize your body and mind as we move into springtime during this day-long retreat on Saturday, March 28 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Marietta Masonic Park (Masonic Park Road, Marietta).

Join Natalie for a day-long retreat to welcome spring with an opportunity for growth and renewal. We will start the day with a lecture on Tapas, a yogic principle translating to heat, fire, and purification. An all-levels flow yoga class will follow in order to build warmth in the body. The morning will conclude with a relaxing meditation. A vegetarian lunch will be catered by Two Rivers Bistro Food Truck. The afternoon will begin with a discussion about Svadyaya (self-study) and goal setting. End the day with a gentle yoga practice followed by Yoga Nidra, a guided meditation, to renew and restore your body and mind!

Natalie is a family practice physician assistant in Belpre, Ohio. She is board certified in Lifestyle Medicine and a 200-hour registered yoga teacher. She teaches classes at Full Circle Yoga, in Vienna, WV, and volunteers for Project Yoga MOV. Her business, Rx: Yoga, focuses on holistic wellness coaching and teaching how yoga can aid in the prevention and treatment of chronic disease. To learn more or to schedule a 1:1 coaching session, visit rxyogacoaching.com.

Rx Yoga specializes in personalized wellness coaching with a focus on nutrition, exercise, stress management, sleep hygiene, and social connections. Infusing the ancient traditions of Yoga and Ayurveda give this program a unique, holistic health care perspective.