Together, nonprofit organizations and for-profit businesses make up the economic ecosystem of our community. Both provide security and stability across Washington County, but when they team up, incredible opportunities can present themselves.

As regulations surrounding COVID-19 began to increase, Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, LLC. offered its employees the chance to support members of the Mid-Ohio Valley suffering from the economic downturn.

“Our employees are hard-working and generous,” said Nancy Horner, Human Resources Manager at the Marietta Site. “I’m proud that so many of them took advantage of this corporate giving program.”

Through the program, Solvay’s employees collectively gave $4,800 from their own paychecks. The amount was then matched by the corporation, bringing the total amount to $9,600.

“We have an amazing group of individuals who would reach into their own pockets to provide resources for others in need, even during a pandemic!” said Wally Kandel, Senior Vice President, and Marietta Site Manager. “One might expect, with everything happening, that they wouldn’t give money away at a time of uncertainty, but instead they are looking out for their community… it shows the caliber of workers we have here at Solvay.”

The company provided this opportunity to its employees in both Ohio and West Virginia. In Ohio, Solvay relied on Marietta Community Foundation for the corporate giving program and their work in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Foundation primarily works with individual donors and nonprofits, they have built great relationships with many of the local businesses, both large and small.

“We try to maintain great relationships in both the nonprofit and corporate worlds,” said Allender. “Although there may be a difference in focus, the ultimate goal is to keep our community thriving. That’s why the Foundation is the perfect catalyst for any form of philanthropy practiced in Washington County, including corporate giving… We can make a bigger difference when we work together!”

Marietta Community Foundation meets National Standards for operational quality, donor service, and accountability in the community foundation sector. Founded in 1974, the Marietta Community Foundation has grown over the years thanks to a number of generous gifts.

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives, if you are part of a business or corporation and would like to establish a corporate giving program, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.