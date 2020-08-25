Memorial Health System announces Sistersville General Hospital will officially join the system following a due-diligence period that began this Spring, with the boards of both organizations approving an October 1 date. Sistersville becomes the third hospital to join Memorial Health System and will retain its name.

“We are pleased to welcome Sistersville to the Memorial Health System,” said Scott Cantley, president and CEO, Memorial Health System. “Our organizations share a commitment to delivering excellent, community-centric care, and this partnership will strengthen the foundation of health and well-being for Tyler County and the surrounding communities. We’ve been working with Sistersville for several years to provide access to specialty care and other services close to home. We’re excited to be a part of Tyler County not only as a health care provider, but also as a community partner.”

“We look forward to the future as part of Memorial Health System,” said Brandon Chadock, chief executive officer, Sistersville General Hospital. “Together, we will honor the history of our hospital and continue to build on its success. This partnership strengthens our ability to provide high-quality care in Tyler County for many years to come.”

According to Cantley the transition begins in October, and the public can expect to see changes in signage over the next several months. “We’ll continue to invest in enhanced care, services, and facilities to ensure local access to quality care. We recognize the importance of maintaining an acute care hospital in Sistersville (including current employment as it stands today),” says Cantley.



“This move enables us to leverage Memorial Health System’s innovation and clinical expertise, advance quality initiatives and continue our long-standing commitment to provide superior, compassionate care to patients throughout our service region, ” says Chadock.

Sistersville General hospital will also be represented on the Memorial Health System parent board of directors.

Sistersville General Hospital opened its doors in 1908 and has proudly served the healthcare needs of Tyler County and the surrounding communities for more than 100 years. The hospital is a critical access hospital providing a variety of inpatient and outpatient services.

Memorial Health System is a not-for-profit integrated health system lead by a volunteer board of community members committed to providing comprehensive care services that meet the needs of our region. We are comprised of a network of locations and specialties provided by over 3,000 employees that include two hospitals (Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital), outpatient service sites, and provider clinics. Memorial Health System strives to deliver quality care and service with an additional focus on medical education and community service. We invest in the most advanced technologies and treatments today, giving our patients the care that they need, so they can stay close to home.