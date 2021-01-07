Traditional spring event to take place in fall 2021; Tickets go on sale May 14

The seventh BrAva Mom Prom, hosted by the Mid-Ohio Valley’s childhood cancer awareness and funding organization BrAva Fight, is now slated to take place Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Washington County Junior Fair Building in Marietta, Ohio. Tickets for the event go on sale online on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 7 p.m. EST. This event will not take place in April 2021, as previously announced.

“The coronavirus pandemic has really changed our plans,” said BrAva Vice President Erin Roberts. “While we intended to celebrate our seventh Mom Prom in April 2020 but postponed to September 2020, we’ve now made the decision to wait until September 2021 to conduct the event. It’s our goal to welcome our guests and honorees in the safest environment possible, and so we’ve decided to set ourselves up for success by waiting until many of our guests have had a chance to receive the COVID19 vaccine. We’re also hoping restrictions regarding mass gatherings will have expired by fall.”

Tickets for the event, a charity fundraiser that seeks the support of women age 21 and over (moms and non-moms) are $50 and will be available for purchase via www.bravamomprom.com.

“While it’s been difficult to postpone this event several times, we feel this is best for the safety and enjoyment of our guests,” said Traci Nichols, BrAva president. “September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness month, so we think it’s fitting to hold our biggest fundraiser at that time.”

The event will feature a deejay, a coronation honoring mothers affected by childhood cancer, a raffle, and food and drink from local vendors. BrAva is a nonprofit organization. Its name is a combination of Bridget Crock and Ava Nichols, two local girls who faced the challenges of childhood cancer. In honor of Bridget and in memory of Ava, BrAva seeks to help other families faced with the disease by providing funding and support. Since 2011, BrAva has given back more than $350,000 to local families and CureSearch, a national organization focused on childhood cancer research.

Please contact Nichols at 740.984.0215 with financial donations or simply mail them to BrAva at P.O. Box 535, Marietta, OH 45750. Please contact Anna Huffman (740.525.4612 or anna.huffman7@gmail.com) or Roseann Nicholson (740.538.3651 or rose.nicholson1986@gmail.com) with raffle donations. Information about BrAva can be found online at www.bravafight.com. To learn more about this event, visit www.bravamomprom.com.