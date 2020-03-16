Tickets from April 17 to be honored at event during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The seventh annual BrAva Mom Prom, hosted by the Mid-Ohio Valley’s childhood cancer awareness and funding organization BrAva Fight, has been postponed until Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, as a result of COVID-19 and the state, national and global response to the pandemic.

“Please understand that this was not a decision we made lightly and that we are thinking of the health and comfort of all of our attendees, but, especially, our four amazing Mom Prom queens, whose immunosuppressed children will be waiting for them at home after our magical night,” said BrAva Vice President Erin Roberts. “Coincidentally, September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, so we are excited to offer this important event at that time. We will all get through this together, stronger than ever for the cause.”

Roberts said there will not be another admission ticket sale, but instead, admission tickets sold for the April 17 date will be honored. Ticket holders who are unable to attend and need or want a refund may request one via Eventbrite or by sending an email to bravamomprom@gmail.com. The committee will also continue to utilize the waitlist and encourage those who still want a ticket to join the waitlist.

BrAvaFight will continue to collect raffle donations. Those wishing to donate may contact Anna Huffman at 740.525.4612 or anna.huffman7@gmail.com, or Roseann Nicholson at 740.538.3651 or rose.nicholson1986@gmail.com.

Tickets for the event, a charity fundraiser that seeks the support of women age 21 and over to raise funds for childhood cancer, were $50 and sold out in less than ten minutes on Jan. 17, 2020. The event, which includes a deejay, a coronation honoring mothers affected by childhood cancer, food and drink from local vendors and raffles, is BrAva’s flagship annual fundraiser. BrAva is a nonprofit organization. Its name is a combination of Bridget Crock and Ava Nichols, two local girls who faced the challenges of childhood cancer. To date, the group has donated nearly $300,000 to local families and CureSearch, a national organization focused on pediatric cancer research.

Please contact Traci Nichols at 740.984.0215 with financial donations or simply mail them to BrAva at P.O. Box 535, Marietta, OH 45750. Information about BrAva can be found online at www.bravafight.com. To learn more about this event, visit www.bravamomprom.com.