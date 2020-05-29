Buckeye Hills Regional Council remains committed to serving the community and continuing to provide the healthiest nutrition options for area seniors. Applications for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program are still being accepted for this year’s enrollment. In order to maintain safety for eligible participants, coupons for the program will begin being distributed the beginning of June.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Department of Aging to allow income-eligible seniors the opportunity to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables from participating farmers’ markets. Participants receive ten $5 coupons that can be exchanged for fresh produce.

“During this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program required us to make adjustments to ensure older adults, farmers, and farmers’ market vendors remain safe,” said Cathy Ash, BHRC Program Manager.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Ohio Department of Aging will not allow traditional farmers’ market coupons to be redeemed until July 1. Participants will be able to make two bulk purchases from selected farmers with $25.00 worth of their coupons in June and July. Complete instructions on how to redeem will accompany the coupons.

Individuals interested in participating in the program can visit www.buckeyehills.org/sfmnp to access the mail-in form or apply online.

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, and for assistance, and referral services, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll-free), or email info@buckeyehills.org.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is a council of governments dedicated to improving the lives of residents in southeast Ohio. By working collaboratively with elected officials across Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties, Buckeye Hills connects local, state, and federal resources to communities with their Aging & Disability, Community Development, Mapping & Data, Population Health, and Transportation Planning divisions.