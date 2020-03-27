The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) confirms that we now have two Wood County residents that have tested positive for COVID-19. Both are being treated at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

After being informed of a positive COVID-19 test result, the MOVHD personnel begin an investigation. If you are a person who was identified as a contact, MOVHD will reach out to you to assess, give guidance, and monitor for signs and symptoms of illness.

To be infected with COVID-19, you generally need to be in close contact with a sick person. Close contact includes living in the household with a person with COVID-19, caring for that patient, being within six feet of that person or being in direct contact with their secretions.

If you have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, remain at home and monitor your temperature twice a day and report any coughing, wheezing, sneezing or shortness of breath to your healthcare provider and inform them that you have been exposed to COVID-19. Testing must be determined by your health care provider.

It is important that citizens take Governor Justice’s Stay at Home Order seriously. If you must go out, use every precaution – physically distancing of at least six feet away when standing in line for groceries and take out, washing hands with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and being aware of surfaces that may have germs.

When people ignore the Stay at Home Order, you jeopardize not only yourself but all of those with whom you come in contact.

You can find more information at www.movhd.com, www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.