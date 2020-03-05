Former Marietta resident Sarah Murray to present“The Archaeology of State Failure: Life on a Greek Refuge Islet in Troubled Times of the Ancient Past” at The Castle

The Castle Historic House Museum is pleased to announce Sarah Murray, PhD and former Marietta resident will make a special presentation at The Castle titled “The Archaeology of State Failure: Life on a Greek Refuge Islet in Troubled Times of the Ancient Past” on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m.

“We are very excited and pleased to welcome Sarah back to Marietta to share her incredible experiences studying Greek economic and religious institutions between the end of the Late Bronze Age and the Early Iron Age (ca. 1300–700 BCE), archaeological survey methods, and the use of quantitative evidence in archaeological research,” stated Kyle Yoho, Education Director at The Castle. Murray is currently Assistant Professor of Classics at the University of Toronto. She received a BA in Classical Archaeology from Dartmouth College in 2004 and a PhD in Classics from Stanford University in 2013.

Murray conducted fieldwork at the site of Pompeii in Italy and at many sites throughout Greece, including the Bronze Age harbor site of Korfos-Kalamianos, the Mycenaean chamber tomb cemetery of Ayia Sotira, the transitional Bronze to Iron Age site on the islet of Mitrou, the Mesolithic site of Damnoni and cave art at Asphendou in southwestern Crete, and the agricultural landscape of the Mazi Plain. She is currently the co-director of the Bays of East Attica Regional Survey Project situated around the bay of Porto Rafti in eastern Attica (Greece). Her recent publications include articles on the LH IIIC cemetery of Perati in eastern Attica (in the American Journal of Archaeology, 2018) and the historiography of the Greek Dark Ages (in the journal Hesperia, 2018), and a monograph, The Collapse of the Mycenaean Economy: Trade, Imports, and Institutions, published by Cambridge University Press in 2017. She was born and raised in Marietta, Ohio, and was inducted into the Marietta High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.

