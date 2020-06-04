The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) regrets to announce a third COVID-19 related death in the Mid-Ohio Valley region. This individual was a resident of Roane County.

There have been no new cases in the past week. Wood County has a total of 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Roane County has nine positive cases; Wirt County remains at four, Calhoun County and Pleasants County have two cases each. Ritchie County has one case. Cases are reported to the county of residence.

Wearing a mask or face covering, physical distancing and washing hands frequently remain the most important things you can do to protect yourself and others.

You can find more information at www.movhd.com, www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.