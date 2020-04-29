The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department report two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Roane County. This brings the county’s total to 7 cases.

After being informed of a positive COVID-19 test result, the MOVHD personnel begin an investigation. If you are a person who was identified as a contact, MOVHD will reach out to you to assess, give guidance and monitor for signs and symptoms of illness. Depending on the type of exposure, a person can be considered a low or high-risk contact. Here is a link for information about exposure.

MOVHD wants to assure the community that we did not require McDonald’s restaurant to close. The management out of concern for the community and due to rumors on social media decided to close today and hire a firm to deep clean the facility. Their staff have the proper protocol for protecting themselves and the customer and are working towards maintaining a safe environment for their staff and customers.

Physical distancing, wearing a mask in public and washing/sanitizing hands often to keep safe!

In other MOVHD counties, Wood county had one new positive case which brings the total to 38 positive cases. Wirt remains at three cases and Pleasants at two; and Calhoun and Ritchie remain two of only a handful of counties without a positive COVID-19 case.

If you want information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.