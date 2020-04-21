After several weeks with only two positive cases, Roane County has a new COVID-19 case bringing to three the confirmed cases in Roane County. Wood County has 31 positives, and Pleasants and Wirt remain at two. Calhoun and Ritchie have not had any positive COVID-19 cases.

After being informed of a positive COVID-19 test result, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) personnel begin an investigation. If you are a person who was identified as a contact, MOVHD will reach out to you to assess, give guidance and monitor for signs and symptoms of illness.

To be infected with COVID-19, you generally need to be in close contact with a sick person. Close contact includes living in the household with a person with COVID-19, caring for that patient, being within six feet of that person or being in direct contact with their secretions.

If you have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, remain at home and monitor your temperature twice a day and report any coughing, wheezing, sneezing or shortness of breath to your health care provider and inform them that you have been exposed to COVID-19. Testing must be determined by your health care provider.

If you want information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.