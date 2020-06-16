The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) announces that Roane County has a new positive COVID-19 case. Roane has had eleven cases since reporting started.

Cases remain the same in four counties of the Mid-Ohio Valley region. Wood County has a total of 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Wirt County remains at four, and Pleasants County has two cases. Ritchie County has one case. Cases are listed by the county of residence.

Calhoun had been listed as having three positive cases but one of those has been removed. The individual had originally tested positive but followed with two negative tests. Therefore, it is not deemed a true case.

Free COVID-19 testing was done on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 at the Parkersburg High School parking lot. A total of 628 individuals participated in the drive-up event. As of noon today, June 16, MOVHD has received 269 results back which were all negative. We will post the results of the remainder of the tests as we receive them. All individuals will be contacted and given their results.

This event was a collaborative effort of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, WV National Guard, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wood County Homeland Security and Wood County Schools.

Links for more information are available at www.movhd.com; www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

Stay safe, wear a mask to keep yourself and others safe.