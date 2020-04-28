Roane and Wood counties add a new positive case of COVID-19 today. Roane county now has a total of five cases and Wood county has a total of 37 cases.

Pleasants county still has two cases. Wirt county remains unchanged with three cases. Ritchie and Calhoun counties have no reported positive cases to date.

Today is the second day of the statewide cumulative percent of positive test results below three percent. Read more about the timeline for West Virginia Strong – the Comeback, here.

Physical distancing, wearing a mask in public, and washing/sanitizing hands often are recommended to keep safe!

If you want information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.