After weeks with no confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) announced that Ritchie county has its first positive case. Wood county added another positive bringing the county’s total to 40. Pleasants county remains at two confirmed cases, Wirt with three, and Roane with seven. Calhoun county has yet to have a positive COVID-19 case for a resident of the county. The MOVHD six-county region has 53.

Although the Governor has lifted the Stay at Home, he has put into place a Safer at Home order which lays out the plan to reopen West Virginia. The plan will move forward only if there is not a significant spike in cases and the total positives to tested stays below 3 percent. Click here to read the document.

We all are anxious for this re-opening to continue and it is only by all using physical distancing and wearing a mask will it continue.

If you want information about what to do if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab).

Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887- 4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

PLEASE PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS. STAY SAFE and KEEP OTHERS SAFE.