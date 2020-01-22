Ride the Rivalry announces the launch of its national series of collegiate cycling events. The rides, designed for both the casual and advanced rider, will bring together collegiate rivalries to raise money for neurological research. The rides will culminate with a concert performance by a nationally recognized musical act to celebrate the accomplishment and the rivalry.
Starting with The Ohio State University and Ohio University on July 25, 2020 and expanding to six events in 20121, and 12 events in 2022, Ride the Rivalry will invigorate alumni communities with a unique and university-branded event bringing alumni and friends together for a great cause.
The events are single-day rides ranging from 25 to 80 miles, depending on the preference of the participant. The rides will start at a campus location and the riders meet at a designated location in between the two campuses. The rides are fully supported and meals and shower facilities are provided prior to the main concert event.
The inaugural The Ohio State University and Ohio University event will end at the Lancaster Festival where riders will be provided a free concert ticket. For over 30 years, the Lancaster Festival has presented a diversity of national talent and this year’s act will be announced soon.