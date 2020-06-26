The Mid-Ohio Health Department (MOVHD) in conjunction with the City of Parkersburg and the Parkersburg Police Department want to assure the public that the positive cases of COVID-19 linked to three officers and a civilian is being handled according to WV and Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

As essential personnel, the city implemented CDC precautions to protect the employees and the public. Those precautions included:

• Pre-Screen: Employers should measure the employee’s temperature and assess symptoms prior to them starting work. Ideally, temperature checks should happen before the individual enters the facility.

• Regular Monitoring: If the employee doesn’t have a temperature or symptoms, they should self-monitor under the supervision of their employer’s occupational health program.

• Wear a Mask: The employee should always wear a face mask while in the workplace for 14 days after last exposure. Employers can issue facemasks or can approve employees’ supplied cloth face coverings in the event of shortages.

• Social Distance: The employee should maintain 6 feet and practice social distancing as work duties permit in the workplace.

• Disinfect and Clean workspaces: Clean and disinfect all areas such as offices, bathrooms, common areas, shared electronic equipment routinely.

The officers have followed those guidelines and have worn masks while on the job. When the officers tested positive, the health department was notified immediately by the lab. Officers were told that if not showing symptoms, they could work in the office with a mask on and to monitor for symptoms.

When symptoms developed, the officers were placed in isolation. All known contacts of the officers have been advised of their potential exposure. Everything possible is being done to protect the public and to reduce the spread of COVID-19. MOVHD continues to monitor and follow the cases.

For the complete CDC guidelines for essential personnel, visit the CDC website. Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

Wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands frequently to keep yourself and others safe.