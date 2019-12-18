Dr. John Grosel earns Marietta College’s most prestigious honor

Marietta College’s newest McCoy Professor said he enjoys both aspects of his career – teaching students in the Physician Assistant program while also maintaining a busy schedule as a working radiologist.

Dr. John Grosel, an Associate Professor, teaches most days but still sets time aside to work for LucidHealth Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, which is based in Columbus and is the provider of radiology services for Marietta Health System.

“It’s an honor for me and our program,” Grosel said of the award. “We are a masters-level program and there aren’t many graduate programs on campus.”

The John G. and Jeanne McCoy Teaching Excellence Professorship was established in 1993. An outside, off-campus review committee made up of college professors in Ohio makes the selection based on the professor’s portfolio, classroom observations, interviews with students and other criteria.

Grosel said he appreciates that as a member of the faculty in the PA program, he is encouraged to work clinically, too. He said because radiology is internet-based, he can work anywhere, and that makes balancing his clinical work with academia easier to manage.

“From the perspective of teaching, practicing helps me come across with more authority to my students,” he said. “It’s fun. I really enjoy interacting with students. As a radiologist, you can work in an office for a nine-hour shift and really not speak to another person. I enjoy the interaction.”

Katelyn Bills graduated from Marietta College’s Physician Assistant program last year. She said Grosel’s passion for what he does helps to motivate students.

“He always reminds us that we are learning today to help people in the future and that the work we put in now is to benefit them,” Bills said. “He is available 24/7 and he is constantly seeking out learning opportunities for us whether in the classroom or at the hospital. Dr. Grosel pushes us to be the best version of ourselves we can be because he can see the potential in all of us.”

Miranda Collins, Director of the Physician Assistant Program, praised Grosel for his ability to simplify complex material and his efforts to make sure his students understand it.

“By continuing to work clinically as a radiologist, he garners respect from the students, stays current with best practices, and has a continual supply of teaching cases,” Collins said. “Dr. Grosel genuinely cares about the students and gives 110 percent every day to ensure they understand the material. The PA Program is fortunate to have such a knowledgeable and dedicated faculty member.”

Grosel said he’s not alone in his dedication to students and the program.

“(The PA faculty and staff are) all a pretty close group and everybody has the students’ best interest at heart,” he said. “We enjoy the students and we’re here for them. When students are engaged and want to learn, the rest is easy.”

