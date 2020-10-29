In light of the continued coronavirus closures, The Peoples Bank Theatre is launching its, “Save Your Tickets. We’ll Save Your Seats campaign!” The goal of the campaign is to raise $2 million dollars to eliminate existing debt and to secure the future of the theatre. The theatre still has a total debt of $1 million in restoration and COVID-19 relief loans. During the period of coronavirus closure, the theatre is spending $25,000 a month even with 90% of the staff furloughed.

The Peoples Bank Theatre was successful at reaching its $100,000 goal during its 100 Days Campaign, but that campaign ended August 1.

“It was anticipated that the theatre would be open by now, but our nonprofit theatre is facing a challenge that is much more ominous, as this will take longer than we expected,” said Executive Director, Hunt Brawley. “We are taking measures now to ensure the theatre will be operating better than ever when we re-open.”

There are still major naming rights opportunities available at the theatre including the Auditorium, Stage Door Lounge, Green Room, and many others. Naming rights typically last for 20 years.

The Board and Staff miss seeing everyone at the Peoples Bank Theatre, and are looking forward to the day when we can all gather again and experience the amazing live shows that they have rescheduled for the community, including REO Speedwagon, Clint Black, Bill Engvall, Kansas, Mountain Stage, Esbenshade Series, Dancing with the Docs, and so much more.

The public can make online donations via the Peoples Bank Theatre website. Remember: Save your tickets; the Peoples Bank Theatre is saving your seat!