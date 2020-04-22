Throughout the month of April, Marietta Main Street is hosting the Flowers for Hope fundraising campaign to raise funds that will ensure all 350 purple petunia flower baskets will hang on downtown lampposts from May to September. Despite setbacks from COVID-19, Main Street is committed to installing their downtown flower baskets as a show of strength, solidarity, and hope for better days to come, for local businesses to recoup their losses, and to thrive once again as Mariettans.

“Marietta’s downtown beautification efforts make a big impact for small businesses in our commercial district. Not only do the flowers add a pop of vibrant color to downtown lampposts, but they offer a friendly invitation to locals and tourists to stroll our downtown sidewalks, stay awhile, and enjoy our downtown businesses,” said Cristie Thomas, Interim Executive Director of Marietta Main Street,

One downtown business – Peoples Bank – is a committed partner of Marietta Main Street – annually sponsoring events, participating in First Fridays, and supporting downtown development through initiatives like Enrich Marietta. In support of Marietta Main Street’s efforts to beautify downtown this summer, Peoples Bank made a $5,000 contribution to the Flowers for Hope campaign successfully sponsoring 50 flower baskets.

Kevin Eagan, SVP Chief Marketing Officer for Peoples Bank, thinks it’s important to contribute to our local community.

“Peoples Bank was founded in Marietta in 1902 and has been our headquarters ever since. Marietta Main Street plays an important role in keeping us connected by leading efforts like the beautification of downtown, as it helps spread joy and adds vibrance to a great downtown. Our community will bounce back from this pandemic and we feel this is a way to show our pride in Marietta,” said Eagan.

Marietta Main Street funds the materials, installation, and maintenance of 350 flower baskets annually that hang on lampposts through the downtown district. Jay Huck and his team at Huck’s Greenhouse grow all flowers and maintain them throughout the summer.

To sponsor a basket and learn more about Flowers for Hope, click here.