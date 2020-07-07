The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) confirms that one staff member at Parkersburg Care Center tested positive for COVID-19. The employee originally tested negative after the facility universally screened all employees on July 1, 2020. On July 2, 2020, the employee became symptomatic and was retested. The employee had not worked at the facility since June 27, 2020.
Staff are following the state DHHR recommendations to protect the staff and the other residents. Although it is only one person testing positive, the state protocol calls this an “outbreak” and is being monitored by MOVHD.
Parkersburg Care Center is working with the MOVHD epidemiologist and precautions are being taken to reduce the spread of the virus to residents and staff. All residents were tested for COVID-19 today as a precaution.
“Parkersburg Care Center remains vigilant in protecting our patients, residents and staff,” states Center Executive Director, Ashley Ince. “The center has been proactively testing everyone in the building as this is a complex virus that is hard to detect and can take weeks to present itself. By routinely testing, nursing homes can better manage the spread of the virus and protect as many patients, residents and staff members as possible.”