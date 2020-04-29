The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) confirms that one of the patients at Parkersburg Care Center tested positive for COVID-19. The patient has been isolated from all other patients.

All 80 employees and 60 residents have been tested for COVID-19. Not all test results have been received. Staff are following the state DHHR recommendations to protect the staff and the other residents. Although it is only one person testing positive, the state protocol calls this an “outbreak” and is being monitored by MOVHD.

Parkersburg Care Center is working with the MOVHD epidemiologist and staff to identify any staff that might have been in contact with the resident. Those individuals will be tracked for symptoms even if their test results are negative. Precautions are being taken to reduce the spread of the virus to other residents or staff.

“Parkersburg Care Center would like to thank the MOVHD and State of West Virginia for proactively testing our seniors,” states Center Executive Director, Ashley Ince. “Proactive testing is so important because this is a complex virus that is hard to detect and can take weeks to present itself. By the time you have a positive test result, many may have already been exposed. Nursing homes will now be better able to manage the spread of the virus and protect as many patients, residents and staff members as possible.”