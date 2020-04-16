Tagalongs, samoas, and thin mints — oh yum!

Thanks to a recent gift from the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, hundreds of area healthcare and grocery store workers will get a sweet treat. The Foundation purchased $1,500 worth of cookies – 300 boxes – from the Girl Scouts of America of Black Diamond Council which will be delivered to four area businesses.

“It is so important to express our appreciation right now to those people who are helping all of us to get through this time of quarantine,” said Julie Posey, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s Development and Communications Officer. “During these uncertain times, it is important to bring some brightness into someone’s day – definitely when that someone is a person who is working diligently during this pandemic. We thought that cookies make everyone a little happier. It’s also a way to help out our local Girl Scout Troops as well, as many of the Troops now have cookies without the ability to sell them via their usual means.”

The Girl Scouts will make deliveries to WVU Camden Clark Medical Center and the Plum Street Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Parkersburg.

In addition, deliveries will be made to Food Fair and to the Coplin Clinic in Ravenswood. The cookie donations in Ravenwood are made possible by a donation from the Star Plastics Company on behalf of its employees in collaboration with the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation. Star Plastics President and CEO Doug Ritchie said, “Our Company cares about its community. We are very grateful to the staff of the Coplin Clinic for their important role in keeping us all well and the employees at our local Food Fair for their dedicated service to the public in keeping our grocery shelves well-stocked and their store open for business.”

The Foundation and Star Plastics wish to express their appreciation for those individuals who are working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates (PACF) works with individuals, families, businesses, and civic or nonprofit organizations to make a positive and permanent commitment for the future of our community. PACF is a single 501(c)(3) public charity. PACF works in partnership with its local affiliates to provide leadership and develop philanthropic resources to meet the needs of an 11-county service area. Since 1963, PACF has helped local citizens support charitable needs and touch every aspect of life in the community in a variety of lasting ways. For more information about PACF, visitwww.pacfwv.comor call 304-428-4438.