Parkersburg Area Community Foundation Awards Another $101,570 in COVID-19 Emergency Funding

While the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates (PACF) is best known for partnering with local citizens to build permanent long-term charitable funds for the betterment of our region, the PACF is also flexible and uniquely positioned to serve as a strong community partner in emergencies. When the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order became effective for West Virginians on March 24, the PACF’s Board of Directors quickly made provisions for its existing Hunger Fund and Safety Net Fund to serve as emergency need funds for COVID-19 relief. Despite low virus infection rates in our region, unemployment soared and the financial future for many area families was suddenly put in jeopardy.

The PACF’s leaders immediately began working with the area’s nonprofit community and other local funding organizations to determine how best to allocate resources among local needs and to raise additional funds to address community concerns. With the PACF’s commitment to grant 100% of the proceeds raised back into the region, generous local citizens and area corporations responded with donations to boost the PACF’s Hunger and Safety Net Funds.

The PACF recently awarded $101,570 in its fourth round of COVID-19 pandemic response grants, bringing the total awarded to date to more than $263,868, a total which includes many PACF Donor Advised Fund grants. Several of the recent grants were awarded through a partnership with the Sisters Health Foundation (noted with an *). Agencies that received funding during the PACF’s fourth round of grants include:

Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg – $6,750 for operating support to address revenue loss and to assist with re-opening of summer programs for children and youth.*

Calvary United Methodist Church – $1,000 to purchase food to stock their food pantry, awarded in partnership with Star Plastics.

Camden Clark Medical Center – $5,000 to help purchase a Xenex Ultra-Violet disinfection system.

Children’s Home Society of Parkersburg – $7,500 of operating support to address increased demand for services and loss of fundraising revenue for their programs that address child welfare (foster care, adoption and emergency shelter services). *

Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Inc. – $5,000 for operating support to address fundraising event revenue loss and to ensure the continuation of programs designed to help families transition out of poverty and $700 to provide food assistance to families in need. *

Colonial House – $1,000 to purchase tablets to enable seniors to access information and communicate with families and to purchase art therapy supplies.

Community Resources – $10,000 to support programs to provide rent and mortgage assistance to individuals impacted by COVID-19. *

Epworth United Methodist Church – $700 to support its food pantry, awarded in partnership with Star Plastics.

Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley – $7,500 of operating support to continue its work of providing safe housing and address revenue loss due to temporary closure of its ReStore. *

No Hunger Food Pantry – $1,700 for food pantry support awarded in partnership with the Star Plastics.

Normantown Historical Community Center – $500 to stock its Gilmer County food pantry to meet increased demand.

Racine United Methodist Church – $200 to aid its food pantry, awarded in partnership with Star Plastics.

Recovery Point – $4,200 to assist with increased costs of hygiene products and cleaning services due to COVID-19. *

Roane County Committee on Aging Inc. – $3,420 for operating support to sustain satellite centers in Reedy and Amma, WV. *

Rural Action – $2,500 to support social enterprises and local businesses as they re-start and/or adapt to safe operations due to COVID-19 impact.

Salvation Army of Washington County – $200 to its food pantry, awarded in partnership with Star Plastics.

SW Resources – $7,500 of operating support to continue vocational rehabilitation and employment services to individuals with disabilities, meet the increased demand for cleaning services, and address revenue loss. *

The Council of Senior Citizens of Gilmer County, Inc. – $7,500 in operating support to address the increased demand for home meal deliveries and loss of revenue from canceled fundraising events.

The Salvation Army of Parkersburg – $5,000 of operating support to address basic needs (food and shelter), provide emergency aid and address revenue loss from the temporary closing of the Family Store. *

Voices of Children – CASA – $4,000 of operating support to address the increased demand for services for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect. *

Westbrook – $10,000 to purchase of Naloxone to be distributed to regional Quick Response Teams and via Westbrook’s Peer Expansion Program to address the increase in overdoses during the COVID 19 pandemic. *

Williamstown Welfare League – $200 to stock its food pantry, awarded in partnership with Star Plastics.

Wirt County Committee on Aging & Family Services – $2,500 in operating support for senior nutrition programs. *

Wirt County Ministerial Alliance – $2,000 to purchase food for the Hope Shop Food Pantry to meet increased demand.

Wood County Society – $5,000 in operating support to address loss of revenue and support the reopening of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. *

The PACF is actively contacting nonprofits to assess COVID-19 impact on their communities and identifying ways to respond to these needs. Agencies seeking assistance should contact the PACF at 304-428-4438 or by email to marian.clowes@pacfwv.com.

Donations to support the PACF’s Hunger Fund and Safety Net Fund are tax-deductible. To learn more about these funds and the work that the Foundation is doing to address COVID-19 in our region, visit www.pacfwv.com/COVID19.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates (PACF) works with individuals, families, businesses, and civic or nonprofit organizations to make a positive and permanent commitment for the future of our community. The PACF is a single 501(c)(3) public charity that works in partnership with its local affiliates to provide leadership and develop philanthropic resources to meet the needs of an 11-county service area. Since 1963, the PACF has helped local citizens support charitable needs and touch every aspect of life in the community in a variety of lasting ways. For more information about the PACF, visit www.pacfwv.com or call 304-428-4438.