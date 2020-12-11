The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates (PACF) announced support for nonprofit organizations and charitable projects throughout the region through its fall Community Action Grant program. The PACF awards grants from a variety of funds created by individuals, organizations, and area businesses to support critical community needs. The PACF’s grant awards this fall total $183,272. The Foundation’s three affiliates awarded an additional $7,250 in grants, including $1,000 from the Doddridge County Community Foundation (DCCF), $3,000 from the Ritchie County Community Foundation (RCCF), and $3,250 from the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation (LKACF). Grant awards will support facility renovations, equipment purchases, new program development, and the provision of services to individuals.

“Several grant awards in this cycle address food access, which continues to be a critical need in our region due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said PACF Associate Director for Community Leadership Marian Clowes. “These include grants for food pantries, backpack feeding programs, community and school gardening projects, and a new community kitchen in Calhoun County. Other grants provide funds for organizations to undertake needed facility renovations, develop new services, purchase equipment, and address important community educational and human service needs.”

To be considered for a Community Action Grant, an applicant must be a private, nonprofit organization or a public institution. Either the applicant or program to be funded must be located in the Foundation’s eleven-county geographic service area (Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Wood counties in West Virginia, and Washington County, Ohio).

The fall 2020 Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates grant recipients are:

American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley – $8,000 to purchase a new community emergency vehicle.

Arnoldsburg Elementary Community Sports Complex – $9,000 to support the development of recreation fields for Calhoun County youth.

Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department – $8,700 for HVAC updates and firehouse renovations.

Auburn Community Association – $2,000 from the PACF and $1,000 from RCCF to install vinyl siding on the Auburn Community Building.

Blennerhassett Middle School – $6,990 to purchase a Glowforge system for STEM and entrepreneurship education.

Cairo Crafty Quilters – $1,000 from PACF and $1,000 from RCCF for the creation of a Ritchie County quilt trail.

Calhoun County Park – $7,591 from PACF and $2,700 from LKACF for the installation of a wheelchair lift in the park’s two-story community building.

Catholic Charities of West Virginia – $6,000 from PACF and $1,000 from DCCF to support the operation of the Mobile Wellness Works Food Pantry at sites in Calhoun, Doddridge, Ritchie, Roane, and Wirt Counties.

Gabriel Project of West Virginia, Northern Programs Chapter – $5,000 to reestablish client services in Pleasants County and to expand services in Calhoun, Doddridge, Ritchie, and Wood Counties.

GFWC Parkersburg Woman’s Club – $6,085 to support the Brown Bag project, which provides nutritious food for the weekends for students at Jefferson and Emerson Elementary Schools.

Gilmer County Elementary School – $1,775 from PACF and $550 from LKACF to purchase materials and equipment for the school’s Square Foot Gardening project.

Glenville State College Foundation – $4,000 to support the Smart Classroom Renovation project, designed to add interactive technology in classrooms to improve student achievement.

Jackson County Developmental Center, Inc. – $3,826 to add a kitchenette to the Wood County program site to facilitate independent living skill development programs.

Mountaineer Food Bank – $10,000 to purchase and install interactive white board technology to improve virtual communications.

Normantown Historical Community Center – $10,000 to replace the roof on the building that houses the community clothing closet.

Parkersburg Area Coalition for the Homeless/House to Home – $5,950 to renovate the client bathroom and repair the facility’s sidewalk.

Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department – $5,000 from PACF and $1,000 from RCCF to upgrade and replace outdated fire suppression equipment.

Roane County Commission/Roane County High School – $3,600 to renovate the high tunnel at Roane County High School for use in its agricultural education programs.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown – $2,500 to support the Jacob Johnson Family Lodging Fund, to defray the costs of stays at RMHC houses for families from the PACF service area.

The Hope Recovery Manor – $4,665 to support training for clients on life and relationship building skills.

The Salvation Army – $15,000 for kitchen and dining room renovations.

Voices of the Streets/Essentially Yours – $1,500 to purchase kitchen supplies to provide to those transitioning to a home after experiencing homelessness.

West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition – $15,000 to develop a community canning and manufacturing kitchen in Grantsville.

Westbrook Health Services – $9,000 to renovate the community meeting room and public restrooms.

Wirt County Missional Group – $6,600 to purchase a new freezer, a double-door cooler, and food for the food pantry program.

Wood County 4-H Camp – $10,400 to support capital improvements at the Wood County 4-H Camp.

Wood County Parks and Recreation Commission/Mountwood Park – $13,000 to replace roofs on cabins in the White Oak Village Section of the park, which houses a substance use disorder treatment facility.

In addition, through the support of the Tamara K. Brown Helping to Heal Fund and the Good Samaritan Clinic Endowment Fund, the PACF provided support to school nurses at the following schools to purchase equipment to help meet student health needs: