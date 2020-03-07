Dr. Daniel Ciccarone to speak at 7 p.m., April 1, at Marietta College

Dr. Daniel Ciccarone, who has conducted extensive research on the opioid crisis that is impacting communities across the U.S., will speak about “Addiction in Communities” at the 2020 Ellis L. and Jennie Mae Krause Lecture in Science at Marietta College on Wednesday, April 1st. Ciccarone’s talk is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Alma McDonough Auditorium, and it is free and open to the public.

Ciccarone is part of a team that is conducting a five-year study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, and is gathering statistical data on opioid use patterns in order to gain a more accurate understanding of the changes in the heroin supply and resulting harms. The study also sends researchers, including Ciccarone, into the field to get to know and truly understand the behavior of opioid users.

Ciccarone is a medical doctor and public health researcher. He is a faculty member at the University of California’s San Francisco School of Medicine.

The lecture series, which began in 2002, is supported by gifts from the late Dr. Richard M. Krause ’47, the son of E.L. and Jennie Mae Krause. Dr. Krause served on the College’s Board of Trustees for 22 years.

Ciccarone will also join John Leite earlier in the day to talk about “Solutions-Oriented Engagement on Substance Use Disorder,” as part of a College-hosted Community Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. in the Andrews Hall Great Room.

Leite was recently appointed as the inaugural Substance Use Disorder Collaborative Director serving the Mid-Ohio Valley community through the support of the Bernard McDonough Foundation, the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, the Sisters Health Foundation, the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley, and the Fenton Foundation. His office works to develop cross-sector partnerships and programs that address prevention, treatment, and ways to create supportive communities for people in recovery.

The format will be an interactive dialogue, and participants are encouraged to come ready to share their ideas, questions, and comments. The event is free, but space is limited; please RSVP here.

Support for the Community Breakfast is provided by the Krause Science Lecture Endowment and Nonprofits LEAD at Marietta College.

For more information: Mark Miller, Associate Provost for Academic Administration, atmark.miller@marietta.edu, (740) 376-4811; or Amy Elliott, Nonprofits LEAD Program Director,ace003@marietta.edu, (740) 376-4559.

