The Parkersburg Art Center will be throwing open their doors on Friday and Saturday, November 27 and 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the opening of the Artist Tree Display and Holiday Artist Market.There will be free admission, grab-and-go snacks, and a craft project for kids to take home with them, too.

Did you ever wonder how DaVinci, Calder, or Picasso would have decorated their Christmas Tree?The Art Center did!Local artists and school groups come together to imagine what this classic holiday decor would have looked like in the hands of famous and not-so-famous artists. This is a community celebration of art and creativity that will feature 15 uncommonly designed and decorated trees this year.

“My family always loves to come to the Art Center at this time of the year and check out the unique display,” said Wendy Ralsten, owner of Family Carpet. “Family Carpet is proud to support this gem in our community.”

Abby Hayhurst, Art Center Artistic Director says,“Trees this year range from a colorful take on Matisse done by the Shaw family to a tree inspired by Nick Cave, a contemporary, African-American sculptor, which is being designed by the team at the Marietta Makerspace. Bring some dollar bills and vote for your favorites!”

Along with the festive decor, there will also be an abundance of original arts and crafts for sale as part of the annual Artist Market. Featured vendors include Tracy Love originals; Nicole Harris’s paintings; wood and lino-prints by Charlotte Dauphin; watercolors by Lynda Rhodes; card and tags by Truly Yours Invitations; woodworking by DT Wood Design; whimsical cards by Joan Palmer; watercolor prints by Hemlock Hyde; pillows, mugs and blankets by Lavana Lemley; Dangly Designs’ earrings and pottery by Vance Hewitt, Kathy Stacy, Joyce Tharpe and Judy Keith.

There are ceramic bisque painting kits, discounted Parkersburg Art Center t-shirts, stickers, bags, RainCaper capes, and masks and the artwork in the Innovative Arts Alliance exhibit is also for sale.

Lyndsay Dennis, events coordinator for the Art Center says, “I love getting the Artist Market together every year.It is so much fun to see what people in our area are making.It is just one of the ways that the Art Center can support the local artists in our community.We will be keeping the gift shop full of all of these items through the winter season so if you cannot make it this weekend, please stop in and shop with us at a later time.Shop small. Shop local!”

When you visit the Art Center, please wear your mask and sanitize your hands. Sanitization stations are placed throughout the gallery level.The Center will be limiting the number of visitors to allow for safe social distancing within the building.

The Art Center is located at the corner of Market and 8th Streets in downtown Parkersburg. Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. Find out more about events at the Art Center by going to their Facebook page or website.