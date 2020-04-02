Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that Ohio is taking action togather a statewide inventory of ventilators andother machines and devices that provide breathing assistance.

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Actonissued an orderrequiringweekly online reporting of these devices by any entity in the supply chain, from creation through end-use. Examples are manufacturers, producers, wholesalers, transporters, distributors, retailers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, and medical facilities.

“This will allow for the identification and re-distribution of machines from healthcare providers who are no longer performing elective procedures,” said Governor DeWine. “It also will help our regional hospital collaboratives by giving them information on the availability of these machines in their regions.”

Along with mechanical ventilators, other devices to be reported are CPAP and BiPAP machines commonly used to treat sleep apnea, as well as anesthetic machines, and various treatment masks and tubing.

Exemptions include:

Ventilators in the possession of individuals for personal use; and

Ventilators that are in transit across Ohio but are being delivered from and to other states.

Inventory is to be reported on-line athttp://coronavirus.ohio.gov/VentInventoryeach Wednesday by 5:00 p.m. with the first report due Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Innovate Ohio assisted in creating the web-based reporting form.Hospitals must also continue to report daily ventilator data through the Ohio Hospital Association reporting tool.

EPA ORDER:

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued an order today to maintain public water service during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

This orderprevents a water system from shutting off a resident’s water service due to non-payment during the declared state of emergency.

The order also requires water systems to reconnect water to anyone whose water was shut off dating back to January 1st to help Ohio assure that as many people as possible have safe water during the state of emergency. Those who qualify for reconnectionmustcall their water utility company to request the reinstatement. The reconnection will happen without any fees, but customers will be required to pay their water bill moving forward.

More information is available oncoronavirus.ohio.gov.

STATE EMPLOYEE WORK FROM HOME POLICY:

Governor DeWine announced that he is extending the directive that state of Ohio employees work remotely to the greatest extent possible.

The current teleworking order resulted in almost 18,000 employees working remotely. Teleworking for state employees will continue through at least Friday, May 1, 2020.

Governor DeWine also asked state agencies to find additional remote work opportunities to the extent possible and to collaborate to share resources and information during this time.

JOBSOHIO

Governor DeWine has directed JobsOhio to begin collaborating on how to help the economy once the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to fade.

JobsOhio also announced that it has provided a $2 million growth fund loan to Appalachian Growth Capital (AGC) as part of a new strategic initiative to provide more economic development funds to areas of Ohio hardest hit by the economy.

AGC provides small business financing in the 32-Appalachian counties of eastern and southern Ohio. It works with local and regional banks,as well as secondary lenders to support businesses in the region.

The JobsOhio investment is a long-term, low-interest loan that will boost AGC’s ability to provide low-interest funding to businesses in the Appalachian community. The lending support is intended to sustain small Southeast Ohio businesses during this COVID-19 outbreak and create sustainable growth for the region beyond the crisis.

CURRENT OHIO DATA:

There are 2,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 55 deaths. A total of 585 people have been hospitalized, including 198 admissions to intensive care units.In-depth data can be accessed by visitingcoronavirus.ohio.gov.

Video of today’s full update, including versions with foreign language closed captioning, can be viewed on theOhio Channel’s YouTube page.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visitcoronavirus.ohio.govor call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.