New Podcast Invisible Ground Explores the History of Southeast Ohio

Episode 1 is all about the historic West State Street Cemetery in Athens, Ohio

Invisible Ground is a new podcast that explores the history of Southeast Ohio communities by telling the stories of its people, places, and events. Created, produced, and hosted by Athens resident Brian Koscho, Invisible Ground takes the listener on a deep dive into the history of our communities that can be found all around us. The stories of those who lived in the region before us and the impact they had both here locally and with some of the most impactful historical events in our nation and the world. The initial group of episodes to be released over the next year will feature cemeteries as a starting point for exploring these stories, future seasons and episodes will feature other themes.

Episode 1 focuses on the historic West State Street cemetery in Athens, Ohio and features special guests Andrew Chiki from the City of Athens, Jessica Cyders and Tom O’Grady from the Southeast Ohio History Center, Evan Shaw from WOUB Public Media, the students of the Andrew Jackson Davison Club at Athens Middle School, and more. Topics covered in the episode include the history of the cemetery, the important work of W.E. Peters, the African American history of the Athens Westside neighborhood, and how a railroad almost tunneled right underneath of it. Music in the episode comes from Daniel Bachman, Matthew J. Rolin, Weedghost, Dead Winds of Summer, and Todd Jacops. Future episodes will cover Marietta’s Mound Cemetery and the cemeteries of the Little Cities of Black Diamonds.

Invisible Ground can be found at invisibleground.simplecast.com, and you can subscribe and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, Stitcher, and many other podcast and streaming services. Invisible Ground can also be found on Instagram and Facebook.

Brian Koscho lives in Athens, Ohio and has been making podcasts for a little while now and has been obsessed with Ohio history for even longer. Brian is currently an MFA Candidate in Communication Media Arts at Ohio University focusing on audio storytelling, publication design, and public history. His work can be found over at Aquabear Legion (dot com) where he has helped to run an Ohio music and art collective since 2004, and the home for his Ohio music podcast The Western Reserve.