Another positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Roane County by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department. This brings Roane county to eight cases. The MOVHD response team will be contacting all individuals identified as being connected to the case.

Wood county remains at 43 cases. Pleasants county has two cases, Ritchie county has one and Wirt county has three. Calhoun county remains one of the few counties in the state that has not had a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

As a reminder, everyone that has been tested for COVID-19 should self-quarantine until results are received to avoid taking chances of spreading the virus.

As businesses and healthcare facilities begin to expand services, it is imperative that individuals take continued precautions. Maintain physical distancing, wear a face mask or covering when in public and wash hands frequently and thoroughly.

If you want information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com, www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.