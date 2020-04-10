The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department confirms 24 total cases in our region. One new confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified in Wirt County. This brings Wirt County’s total confirmed cases to two. Wood County added two new cases for a total of 19 confirmed cases. Pleasants County still has one confirmed case and Roane County has two. Calhoun and Ritchie Counties still do not have any reported confirmed cases.

Even though this is a holiday weekend, people should stay vigilant and adhere to the Stay at Home order. This is not the time to let your guard down and have family dinners, attend congregational services or hold Easter egg hunts. Traveling could bring the COVID-19 virus to your home and community. Stay at home, keep apart, limit your exposure and who might be exposed to you. Physical distancing remains the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others.

If you want information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.