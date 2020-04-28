April 26 through May 3 is National Infant Immunization Week. The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommend that infants and young children receive their first set of childhood vaccinations following the Childhood Immunization Schedule, even during the Stay at Home Order.

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating situations where children are missing well-child visits and routine immunizations. Further, it is estimated that over 114 million children in 38 countries are at risk of missing their important vaccinations due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic. This could mean that as travel restrictions are lifted and communities begin to return to normal, we could experience a return of vaccine-preventable diseases.

If your infant or small child needs vaccinations, please contact MOVHD or your physician to schedule an appointment. For MOVHD: Pleasants at 304-684-2461; Ritchie at 304-643-2917; Roane at 304-927-1489; Wirt at 304-275-3131 and Wood at 304-485-7374. Precautions have been taken to minimize risks for parent and child during the visit.

For more information, contact the MOVHD Clinical Department at 304-485-7374.