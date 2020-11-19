The MOVP Youth Theater, with a grant from the Marietta Welfare League, presents the Mid Ohio Valley Player’s first streaming event on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:00 p.m. with Gothic Ghost Stories by Lindsay Price performed by an all-female cast. Tickets are now available online.

This drama in two acts includes eight ghost stories that are sure to bring a shiver to your spine on a cold November night. Murdered twins. A gypsy lost heart. Evil in the painting. A girl and her mother frozen to death. These are a few of the Gothic ghosts whose stories are dying to be told in this creepy character-filled adaptation. Walk through the open window and join them by the dying firelight, won’t you?

Produced with permission of Theatrefolk the production has given area youth a chance to have a creative outlet and to hone their theatrical skills while remaining safe by adhering to current safety protocols. Director JR Wells said, “It has been a challenge. We do temperature and health checks each night before rehearsal, everyone on stage performs wearing face shields, and everyone off stage is masked. We social distance, promote handwashing, and sanitize everything.”

The MOVP Youth Theater program involves children 6th through 12th grade. Earlier this summer the Youth Theatre and Junior Players joined up to do their own version of WMOVP Radio Theatre with a special production of a classic episode of the radio class Archie Andrews. While it provided them a chance to try out new technology and work on voice and facial reactions, they missed the opportunity to be on stage.

Assistant Director Tim Tuten, reported, “We had a blast this summer working with the kids on the radio show, but being back in the theatre has given us a chance to add movement, blocking, and advanced vocal skills back into the mix of the educational aspects of acting. The kids have had to really work on projecting their voices and articulation with the face shields on.”

Tickets are on sale for the online viewing. A link to view the performance will be emailed closer to the show date to the address you provide at time of purchase. Tickets are only $8 for all ages, so sit in the safety of your home, turn out the lights, and enjoy Gothic Ghost Stories

The cast includes: Anna Crock, Bridget Crock, Ella Hess, Alyssa Kirkbride, Vanessa Mackey, Chase Myers, Maeghan O’Neil, Addison Parks, Chloe Patterson, Ella Patterson, Lillian Phelps, Kaelynn Seebaugh, Kenzie Smith, Lyanna Smith, Audrey Space, and Brittany Ward.