The theme of the 2020-21 Riverview Credit Union Mid-Ohio Valley Entrepreneurship Expo (MOVEE) is “Learning from Challenges: How to Adapt and Become a Resilient Business”. This year’s MOVEE will be delivered virtually (through Zoom webinars) and gradually (throughout the academic year). However, as more information becomes available, we stand ready to deliver various components of the MOVEE in-person.

Adam Markel, bestselling author, and international keynote speaker, is scheduled to deliver MOVEE’s keynote address via a Zoom webinar on Thursday, September 3, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The webinar is free and open to public. You must, however, register to attend. The webinar capacity is 500 attendees. To register, visit www.marietta.edu/movexpo-program.

Adam Markel is a #1 Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Los Angeles Times and Publisher’s Weekly bestselling author of Pivot: The Art & Science of Reinventing Your Career and Life. A leading international keynote speaker, Adam has reached tens of thousands worldwide with his message of Resilience as a competitive edge in the face of today’s complex markets. An attorney, entrepreneur, transformational trainer, and executive mentor, Adam is a sought-after business culture catalyst who inspires, empowers, and guides organizations and individuals to create sustainable, high-performance strategies.

Adam is also the CEO of More Love Media and host of The Conscious PIVOT podcast, where he shares his insights on pivoting and resilience in today’s fast-paced market and interviews experts, innovators, and influencers in the areas of business and life. To learn more, visit Adam’s website.