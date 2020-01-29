MOV Restaurant Week Features 21 Local Restaurants in 2020

For those who have a difficult time choosing what to eat for dinner or who have a list of local restaurants they’ve been meaning to try, Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week offers a unique opportunity to explore local flavor. First introduced in 2017, the week-long Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week is back and ready to help residents and visitors alike discover something new and delicious. Running from Monday, February 24th through Saturday, February 29th, patrons can participate in a culinary experience for only $30 per person. Each participating restaurant will offer a special three-course meal option consisting of an appetizer, entrée, and dessert.

This year’s line-up features 21 locally-owned restaurants, each offering a unique and delicious menu. Representing both sides of the river, it’s hard not to choose a new one every night. The following are this year’s participating eateries:

Austyn’s Restaurant

Blennerhassett Restaurant & Lounge

Boathouse BBQ

Bogey’s BBQ & Grille

The Boxcar

Busy Bee Restaurant

Chams Lebanese Cuisine

daVinci’s Italian Restaurant

Fairplain Yacht Club

Fushion Japanese Steakhouse

The Galley The House of Wines

J.P. Henry’s

The Original Pizza Place

Parkersburg Brewing Company

Riverbend Family Dining

Riverfront Bar & Grill

Riviera at the Valley Gem

River Town Grill

Sorella Ristorante

Town House

A special at Boathouse BBQ offered during 2019 MOV Restaurant Week

This year, Gordon Food Service is sponsoring Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week in partnership with Clutch MOV and Chris Bender, owner of daVinci’s Italian Restaurant.

To see friends out trying new dishes or savoring old tried and true ones is an epicurean experience.

“Restaurant week comes at a time of year that is generally a slow one for restaurants,” said Bender, who has been instrumental in keeping the annual promotion going. “The buzz it creates is wonderful! To see friends out trying new dishes or savoring old tried and true ones is an epicurean experience.”

daVinci’s Italian Restaurant in Williamstown, WV

Restaurant week is a timely winter reminder to get out of the house and the three-course prix fixe price of $30 is an amazing value. With 21 restaurants participating this year, there is something for everyone.

“Restaurant week is an excellent opportunity to showcase our creativity and skills in the kitchen,” said Larry Sloter, Owner of Busy Bee Restaurant in Harmar. “With us being a breakfast restaurant, it is often difficult to show our true range of skills as there are only so many ways to serve up eggs and pancakes. Dinner lends itself to more options for us to show what we can do.” Sloter said he was already expanding his menu with new specialty items. “We also expect to offer more catering options this year as well as offer occasional dinner service with theme evenings, and to participate in First Fridays with Marietta Main Street.”

Chocolate Chip Pie at the Riviera on the Valley Gem during last year’s MOV Restaurant Week

The Busy Bee Restaurant is one of several restaurants participating in Restaurant Week for the first time. The Parkersburg Brewing Company, The Boxcar, and Fusion Japanese Steakhouse are joining in the fun this year, as well as The Original Pizza Place and Riverbend Family Dining.

Kristian Lenard, Owner and Chef of The Boxcar, said the reason why he is participating this year is to bring more people to St. Marys. “We have some cool little shops here, as well. I am forever grateful for the people that make their way to St. Marys to eat at The Boxcar and I would like to utilize the exposure from Restaurant Week to let people know that you don’t just have to travel to Parkersburg or Marietta for a great meal!”

A special offered at The Boxcar last fall

While this year’s menu won’t be published for another week or so, it’s safe to say diners won’t be disappointed in the offerings, with enticing entrees available at each location. Each restaurant thoughtfully prepared a menu that would appeal to their regular customers, but that might pull in new faces as well.

Restaurant Week offers a great opportunity for local folks to experience what our visitors are seeking out.

“When tourists visit our area, they often ask for recommendations for unique locally-owned restaurants, rather than settling for a national chain restaurant that they can find anywhere,” said Mark Lewis, President and CEO of the Greater Parkersburg CVB. “Restaurant Week offers a great opportunity for local folks to experience what our visitors are seeking out – great food from fantastic eateries owned by your friends and neighbors!”

Shrimp appetizer at the Fairplain Yacht Club during last year’s event

Restaurant Week also highlights the diversity within the local restaurant scene. “MOV Restaurant Week is a great way to showcase in particular the downtown eateries in Parkersburg that some may not know about,” said Wendy Shriver, Executive Director of Downtown PKB. “In particular we have 12 family-owned eateries including fine dining, international cuisine, and great lunch and dinner restaurants. Eating at a locally owned restaurant helps to support someone’s dream and makes our downtown a unique place to dine.”

Although tickets are not necessary, the restaurants are encouraging reservations. All diners are also encouraged to check business hours for each restaurant before making their visit. Check the Mid-Ohio Valley Restaurant Week Facebook page for updates and make plans to try something new this year!